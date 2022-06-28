Two injured in Raymond crash

Officials had to pull the female passenger, a juvenile, out of the vehicle. Excessive speed is believed to be the cause of the crash, according to officials.

RAYMOND, Maine — Two people were injured in a crash in Raymond early Tuesday morning.

Officials responded to the scene on Webbs Mills Road around 2 a.m. and found that a Volkswagen Passat had hit a utility pole.

The driver, Lucas Gaudin, 18, and his passenger, a female juvenile, were both injured and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to Sgt. Matthew Tuffs of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Tuffs did not comment on the severity of their injuries, but he did say officials had to pull the female passenger out of the vehicle. He also said Gaudin was up and walking when officials arrived at the scene.

Excessive speed is believed to be the cause of the crash, according to Tuffs.

Central Maine Power crews were in the area Tuesday morning to repair the pole.

Tuffs said road closures in the area of Webbs Mills Road are expected to last until around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Tuffs said investigators used a drone to get video of the crash site Tuesday morning.