Two hospitalized in snowy Aroostook County crash

Police said poor weather conditions, road conditions, and speed are thought to be factors in the crash.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Two drivers were hospitalized following a snowy crash in Aroostook County, police said.

A 72-year-old man from Presque Isle was driving his 2020 GMC Terrain east on Maine State Route 163 in T11 R4 WELS when he lost control on the snow-covered road and crossed the center line, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

A 69-year-old woman from Portage was driving a 2016 Buick Enclave west on the same road at that time. Police said she spotted the GMC "swerving out of control" and tried to avoid a collision by moving toward a ditch.

She was unsuccessful, and the vehicles crashed head-on, according to police. The collision left both vehicles disabled.

Each driver was taken via ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.