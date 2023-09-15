x
Two hospitalized following Auburn crash

The crash took place on Center Street on Friday morning, police said.
AUBURN, Maine — Two people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in Auburn on Friday morning, police say.

The Auburn Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine three cars and one motorcycle were involved in a crash on Center Street. 

Police said the individual driving the motorcycle was hospitalized with minor injuries. Another individual who was driving one of the cars in the crash was taken to a hospital for a "complaint of pain," police said. 

There are no current pending charges for any of the drivers involved, according to police.

No additional details were released.

