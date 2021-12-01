Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Standish

Deputies said a driver crossed the center line and hit three different vehicles.

STANDISH, Maine — Two people were hospitalized after a Wednesday crash involving four vehicles in Standish, deputies say.

At 4:38 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash in the 500 block of Eagle Road. A news release stated Tracy Reese, 46, of Westbrook was driving a 2001 Volvo S70 at the time of the crash.

Deputies said Reese crossed the center line and hit three different vehicles. As a result, they were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The first vehicle Reese struck was a 2022 Volvo dump truck, then a 2013 Hyundai, and last a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado driver, a 67-year-old man, was hospitalized at the Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

Speed and alcohol impairment are being considered as crash factors, according to the release. While the road was closed for a bit, it reopened around 6 p.m.