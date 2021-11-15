Two hospitalized after Mapleton ambulance crash

The ambulance crashed into two vehicles and left the road, police say.

MAPLETON, Maine — Two men were hospitalized after a Monday ambulance crash in Mapleton, police say. The 2013 Ford ambulance struck two different vehicles in the crash, according to Maine State Police.

Police were called around 1 p.m. to Maine State Route 163 in response to a crash. Winston Reed, 40, of Presque Isle was driving the ambulance east when he crossed the centerline into opposing traffic, according to Maine State Police.

Authorities said the ambulance hit a 2015 Kia Forte. After hitting the Forte, the ambulance then crashed into a 2020 Jeep Compass, according to police.

The Jeep and ambulance then went off the road. Reed and the Jeep driver were taken in a different ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. Their injuries weren't life-threatening, police said.

The crash is still being investigated.