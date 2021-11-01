Two hospitalized after log truck crashes in Fairfield

One of those hospitalized was listed in critical condition, police say.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A driver and passenger were hospitalized after a log truck crash in Fairfield, authorities said. Three vehicles were involved in the incident at 10:23 a.m. on Monday.

The Fairfield Police Department said the crash took place at Norridgewock and Middle roads. In total, a 2005 Western Star tractor-trailer, an SUV, and a minivan were involved in the incident.

Police said Frederick Gonyer, 31, of Dummer, New Hampshire was driving the log truck. Thomas Scholtens, 63, of Fairfield was trying to make a left turn from Middle Road onto Norridgewock Road and told authorities he didn't see the tractor-trailer because the sun was in his eyes.

Gonyer moved left but wasn't able to avoid hitting the vehicle Scholtens was driving before leaving the road to the right and coming to rest on the lawn of Melody Ranch, according to police.

As the vehicle Scholtens drove was pushed right, it struck a minivan driven by Jill Lattin, 68, of New Portland, authorities said.

Scholtens and his passenger, Cynthia Sawtelle, 59, of Fairfield, were taken to Thayer Hospital via ambulance. Scholtens was listed in stable condition, while Sawtelle was listed in critical condition, police said. No other injuries resulted from the crash.

Police said there were no charges pending as of Monday afternoon.