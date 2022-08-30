Two dead in Carmel crash Monday night

The sedan was traveling at "what appears to be a very high rate of speed," according to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

CARMEL, Maine — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Carmel on Monday night.

A male driver and his male passenger were found dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Their names are being withheld until family is notified.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Route 69. The deceased were traveling southeast in a sedan when the vehicle crossed the center line, went off the roadway, and struck several trees, officials said.

The sedan was traveling at "what appears to be a very high rate of speed," according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation.