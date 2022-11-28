Two dead after fatal crash on Route 1 in Westfield

Route 1 was closed for several hours due to the crash Monday afternoon.

WESTFIELD, Maine — Two people are dead after a head-on crash along Route 1 in Westfield Monday afternoon.

According to a release issued by Maine State Police, April Kellerhals was driving north and around a corner when Dale Drake's vehicle approached head-on from the opposite direction.

Kellerhals was unable to avoid Drake's vehicle, the release stated.

Police said a witness reported seeing Drake's vehicle speeding in the incorrect lane.

Drake was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

Kellerhals was reportedly taken to the Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle and was pronounced dead.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash and is being assisted by the Presque Isle Police Department for reconstruction. Several others assisted on scene at the time of the crash.

No further information is available at this time.