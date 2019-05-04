PORTLAND, Maine — A tractor-trailer rollover on I-95 North between Exit 45 in South Portland and Exit 47 in Portland backed up traffic for miles Friday morning.

The truck, owned by Estes Express Lines of North Carolina, reportedly hit jersey barriers in a construction zone and flipped over, blocking all northbound lanes of the Turnpike.

It took more than four hours to clear the scene and reopen the highway.

Traffic was diverted at Exit 44 northbound, but there were massive backups in both directions.

Maine Turnpike Authority said there was heavy traffic southbound from Exit 53 in Falmouth all the way to Exit 46 in South Portland.

NCM

Officials said crews had to unload the truck filled with cleaning solvent before removing it from the scene.

They then replace broken jersey barriers in order to reopen the northbound lanes.

The driver of the truck was identified as Richard Keith Lamont Parncutt, 57, according to Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Parncutt had minor injuries.