SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Police say the Maine Turnpike northbound on-ramp in Scarborough is closed at mile 42 Thursday night due to an overturned tractor-trailer hauling 80,000 pounds of french fries.

Police say the tractor-trailer was going too fast on a curve as it was trying to enter the turnpike. There was some leakage from the truck's fuel tanks and DEP was on scene.

The 74-year-old driver, Robert Skidget of Saco, had minor injuries and was not charged.

The fate of the fries is unknown.

RELATED: 'She's everyone's world right now. She's our love.' Brunswick family celebrates 100th birthday amid COVID-19

RELATED: 'I've never seen anything like it,' says lone passenger on Southwest flight

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist