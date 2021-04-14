Truck hauling 88,000 pounds of potatoes crashes on I-95 in Litchfield

North and southbound lanes will be closed on I-95 in Litchfield for "several hours," State Police say, as the debris and potatoes are offloaded

LITCHFIELD, Maine — A tractor-trailer hauling 88,000 pounds of potatoes crashed on I-95 in Litchfield Wednesday morning, Maine State Police said.

State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lane at mile marker 94 on the Interstate.

In addition to the thousands of pounds of potatoes, the truck leaked diesel fuel and damaged 400 feet of guardrail, Moss said. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is currently on the scene to clean up the fuel spill.

Moss said the driver, 54-year-old Gregory Malone Sr. of Monticello, wasn't injured in the crash.

The truck and the debris are currently blocking both north and southbound lanes. Moss said the lanes will be closed for "several hours" as the truck and potatoes, which are loaded in 100-pound bags, are offloaded from the road.