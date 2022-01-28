Trenton woman dies in early-morning crash on Route 3 in Bar Harbor

Tammy Dow, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A Trenton woman died Friday after officials said she crashed a vehicle into a tree in Bar Harbor shortly before 1 a.m.

James Willis, police chief for the Mount Desert Island and Bar Harbor police departments, said in a release that the crash happened on Route 3, near an area known as King's Creek.

Tammy Dow, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Willis.

Officials said the vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the driver's side.

The crash, which remains under investigation, was reconstructed by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Willis said.