Traffic delays on Maine Turnpike after police chase ends with crash in York

The Maine Turnpike is closed at mile 5 southbound and the exit 7 southbound on-ramp is also closed.

YORK, Maine — As of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, the left and center lanes of the Maine Turnpike are closed at mile 5 southbound and the exit 7 southbound on-ramp is closed. The left lane is blocked northbound at mile 5 as well.

According to Maine State Police, a police chase began around mile 25 southbound in Kennebunk and ended with a crash at mile 5. Police say the crash involved both the trooper and the person the trooper was chasing.

Traffic alleviating in relation to the crash after that chase. @MaineTurnpike says the suspect allegedly got on the highway around Kennebunk. @newscentermaine #NEWSCENTERmaine https://t.co/KJHIC72P2E — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 12, 2021

.@MaineTurnpike confirms at least 1 @MEStatePolice trooper was involved in crash w suspect as part of a chase, ending at mile 5 in York. Viewer sent us this photo of one of the cruisers. Waiting on more details from SP @newscentermaine #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/wAaaYR4OjV — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 12, 2021

The Maine Turnpike Authority says there is another crash a mile 3 northbound in Kittery, resulting in the blockage of the left and center lanes. Drivers should use caution and expect delays.

The left and center lanes are blocked. https://t.co/mefvibUCOP — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) January 12, 2021