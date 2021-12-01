Traffic delays on Maine Turnpike after police chase ends with crash in York

YORK, Maine — As of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, the left and center lanes of the Maine Turnpike are closed at mile 5 southbound and the exit 7 southbound on-ramp is closed. The left lane is blocked northbound at mile 5 as well.
According to Maine State Police, a police chase began around mile 25 southbound in Kennebunk and ended with a crash at mile 5. Police say the crash involved both the trooper and the person the trooper was chasing.
Maine Turnpike southbound closes after police chase ends with crash in York
The Maine Turnpike Authority says there is another crash a mile 3 northbound in Kittery, resulting in the blockage of the left and center lanes. Drivers should use caution and expect delays.
