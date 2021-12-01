Traffic delays on Maine Turnpike after police chase ends with crash in York

x
The Maine Turnpike is closed at mile 5 southbound and the exit 7 southbound on-ramp is also closed. The left lane is blocked northbound.
Credit: Wayne Currier
YORK, Maine — As of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, the left and center lanes of the Maine Turnpike are closed at mile 5 southbound and the exit 7 southbound on-ramp is closed. The left lane is blocked northbound at mile 5 as well.

According to Maine State Police, a police chase began around mile 25 southbound in Kennebunk and ended with a crash at mile 5. Police say the crash involved both the trooper and the person the trooper was chasing.

The Maine Turnpike Authority says there is another crash a mile 3 northbound in Kittery, resulting in the blockage of the left and center lanes. Drivers should use caution and expect delays.

NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to update this story.