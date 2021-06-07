Traffic delays expected for tractor-trailer crash investigation

Maine State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer roll-over that happened on I-95 near Carmel and warn of traffic delays Monday morning.

According to Shannon Moss from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the driver, Donald Leblanc, and a passenger, Peter Nickerson, both of Novia Scotia were transported to EMMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moss says Leblanc reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Troopers and MaineDOT will keep both lanes open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and then will close the passing lane for recovery and environmental clean-up.

It is expected that I-95 in this area will be down to one lane until mid-afternoon.