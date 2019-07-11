PORTLAND, Maine — An accident on the Maine Turnpike Thursday morning brought traffic to a slow crawl.

The Maine Turnpike Authority closed the southbound lanes for a time at Exit 47.

Reports say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

No word yet on potential injuries.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes between Exits 46 and 48.

At this time there are major delays and drivers are urged to seek another route.

Those already on the turnpike are being sent off Exit 48 from the area.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.