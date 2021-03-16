Traffic Alert: Multiple Maine Turnpike crashes Tuesday evening cause delays

There is a crash on the Maine Turnpike northbound between exit 53 and 63, and another crash at mile 57. Use caution and expect delays

CUMBERLAND, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) is advising drivers to use caution and stay alert while driving on I-95 in the Cumberland area Tuesday evening. Two crashes in the area are causing delays.

One crash is on the turnpike northbound between exit 53 in Falmouth and exit 63 in Gray. The MTA said the vehicle is currently in the median at mile 58 in Cumberland.

In addition, the MTA reported a second crash northbound at mile 57 in Cumberland. The right lane was blocked for a time, but around 5 p.m. the MTA said all lanes at miles 57 and 58 northbound were open.

At mile 26 southbound in Kennebunk, another crash was reported. The MTA said the vehicles are in the median and the left lane is blocked.

Use caution in these areas and expect delays, the MTA says.