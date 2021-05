Police are on scene. Officials say they are working to get a lane open as quickly as possible.

CLINTON, Maine — Route 100 in Clinton, also referred to as Bangor Road and Main Street, is closed near the McNally Road intersection as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to an official at the Clinton Fire Department, two cars collided head-on. The official said the crash caused at least one passenger to become trapped in a vehicle.