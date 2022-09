Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time," Westbrook police said in a Facebook post.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious crash that occurred, the post said. No injuries were sustained in the crash.

According to the post, the crash involved a dump truck and multiple utility poles.

