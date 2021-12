Police say the truck driver crashed while swerving to avoid a deer. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

MAINE, USA — Route 143 in Etna is closed in both directions after a tractor-trailer crashed around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

State police say the driver reported he was trying to avoid a deer as he was getting off the Interstate. He swerved and crashed blocking both sides of Route 143.



The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.