FALMOUTH, Maine — A tractor-trailer truck rollover Friday afternoon blocked Interstate 295's entrance to the Falmouth spur, which connects to the Maine Turnpike, or Interstate 95.

Maine State Police sent out a traffic alert shortly before 2 p.m., asking motorists to seek an alternate route and expect traffic delays.

Exit 11, the interstate's southbound connector to the spur, was shut down for about an hour and a half. It was reopened shortly after 3 p.m., though major delays in the area were still expected.

Real-time traffic maps initially showed extreme congestion in the immediate area of the spur transfer, and OK flow farther away in both directions. But an hour later, I-295 in Portland, specifically over the peninsula, appeared jam-packed.

