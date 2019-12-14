MAINE, USA — Interstate 295 southbound at mile 8 is shut down due to a tractor trailer crash.
Please seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Police are on the scence investing.
NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
MAINE, USA — Interstate 295 southbound at mile 8 is shut down due to a tractor trailer crash.
Please seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Police are on the scence investing.
NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story.