Tractor-trailer crash may shut down I-95 at some point Friday; delays expected throughout the day

AUGUSTA, Maine — A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 95 Friday.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at mile marker 115 northbound in Augusta. Traffic is backed up south of mile marker 113, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Moss said Maine State Police are working with the Maine Department of Transportation to try and keep a lane open, but they may need to reroute traffic off of the interstate at some point to get the tractor-trailer out.

Officials said this will likely be an all-day issue.

Officials have not yet provided any further information about the circumstances of the crash or the driver's condition.