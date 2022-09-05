Three Mainers die in collision in New Hampshire

The three South Berwick residents were traveling in the same car at the time. The driver of the other vehicle also died, but his name has not been released.

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Three people from South Berwick died Sunday after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with another vehicle in Rollinsford, New Hampshire.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Avenue, in the area of Toll Road, according to a release from Rollinsford police.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling east crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2010 Dodge Caravan, officials said.

The three people in the Dodge were all from South Berwick. Police identified them as:

Peter Ronchi, 58

Gavin Sorge Jr., 22

Sean Kamszik, 23

The driver of the Subaru also died, but police are not releasing his name until his family is notified. He was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Rollinsford Police Lieutenant William Hancock at 603-742-8549, extension 702, or whancock@rollinsfordpolice.org.