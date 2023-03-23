Two seriously injured in crash involving logging truck in New Hampshire

The crash happened on Route 9 Thursday morning.

STODDARD, N.H. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving an unloaded logging truck in Stoddard, New Hampshire, Thursday morning.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., state troopers responded to the incident on Route 9 near a logging site located between Route 123 north and south junctions, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

Upon arrival, it was determined a Chevrolet Cruze driven by 18-year-old Kelsey Mayer and carrying passenger 19-year-old Allison Yanski, both from of Concord, was traveling westbound on Route 9 toward the logging site.

As Mayer and Yanski approached the site, the driver of an unloaded logging truck was reportedly preparing to back into the logging site. The Cruze then struck the logging truck in the westbound lane, the release stated.

Mayer and Yanski were reportedly extricated from their vehicle.

Mayer suffered "serious life-threatening injuries" from the crash and was brought to Concord Hospital, the release said. Yanski reportedly sustained serious injuries not considered life-threatening and was brought to Cheshire Medical Center.

The logging truck driver was reportedly uninjured.

Route 9 was closed for more than six hours during the incident.

"Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop C Barracks were assisted at the scene by members of Troop G, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (CAR) Unit, the Stoddard Fire Department, the Keene Fire Department, the Sullivan Fire Department, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Diluzio Ambulance, and Peterborough Ambulance," according to the release.