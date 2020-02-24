ORONO, Maine — The Maine State Police Department said there has been a serious accident at Mile Marker 191 southbound on I-95.

The interstate in that direction has been shut down to allow for LifeFlight to land. State police did not provide any more details on the crash or the people involved.

The Maine Department Of Transportation has signs alerting drivers to divert at Exit 193. Please seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

This story will continue to be updated as NEWS CENTER Maine receives more information from authorities.