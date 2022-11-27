18-year-old man injured after crashing car in Gray

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash that happened on West Gray Road Saturday night.

GRAY, Maine — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash in Gray Saturday.

Zachary Spurling, of New Gloucester, was driving on West Gray Road in the area of Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. when police said Spurling crossed the center lane and hit a car driven by Maureen Smith, 66, of Westbrook, before hitting a culvert and going airborne, according to an email by Cumberland County Sherriff’s Captain Kerry Joyce.

Smith was treated and released at the scene. Joyce said Spurling was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.

The crash caused the road to be shut down for hours late Saturday night.