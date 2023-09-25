Teen hospitalized following single-vehicle crash in Charleston

The crash took place early Sunday morning, deputies say.

A teen boy was hospitalized after a crash in Charleston early Sunday morning, authorities say.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post the crash took place around 4:40 a.m. on Dover Road near the county line.

A single vehicle traveling northbound crossed into the other lane and left the roadway. It then went into a ditch before hitting an embankment, deputies said.

The teen was the only person in the vehicle, and he was taken to Northern Light Mayo Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the post stated.

Deputies said alcohol and speed seemed to be "contributing factors to the crash." The vehicle is a total loss, according to authorities.

