Teen hospitalized following single-vehicle crash in Charleston

A teen boy was hospitalized after a crash in Charleston early Sunday morning, authorities say.
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post the crash took place around 4:40 a.m. on Dover Road near the county line.
A single vehicle traveling northbound crossed into the other lane and left the roadway. It then went into a ditch before hitting an embankment, deputies said.
The teen was the only person in the vehicle, and he was taken to Northern Light Mayo Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the post stated.
Deputies said alcohol and speed seemed to be "contributing factors to the crash." The vehicle is a total loss, according to authorities.