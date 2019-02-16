PORTLAND, Maine — A turnpike crash near mile 50 involving a tanker truck shut down both northbound lanes Friday night in western Portland.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. It took crews three hours to successfully divert traffic and clear the scene.

Video showed a tanker truck on its side in the northbound lanes.

Traffic was initially diverted off I-95 at exit 48 and drivers were able to reenter at exit 52 in Falmouth, but about an hour later traffic was forced to use either exit 44 to hop on I-295 or exit 45 in South Portland near The Maine Mall.

A wrecker was on scene removing the truck at about 8:45 p.m.

At about 9 p.m., state police and maintenance crews were working to turn vehicles around that were behind the crash.