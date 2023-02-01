Stroudwater Street in Westbrook closed due to crash

Westbrook police say the road is expected to be closed for the next few hours while crews work to clean up the area.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Stroudwater Street in the area of Forest Street and Landing Road in Westbrook is shut down to traffic following a motor vehicle crash.

Poles and wires are reportedly down on the road, according to a Twitter post from the Westbrook Police Department.

As of 4:30 p.m., police have left the scene, and the road remains closed while Central Maine Power crews work to restore the knocked-down pole.

Police advise that motorists seek an alternate route for the time being.

No additional information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

