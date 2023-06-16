Stretch of Route 1 in Scarborough shut down due to gas leak

Route 1 is closed to traffic in both directions between Route 114 and Haigis Parkways, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Route 1 in Scarborough is closed to traffic in both directions between Route 114 and Haigis Parkways, officials say.

A gas main leak reported at 10:15 a.m. in front of the Comfort Inn & Suites prompted the road closure, Scarborough Fire Department public information officer John Brennan told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Brennan said a contractor working near the building struck a gas line by mistake.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

After Scarborough firefighters and police officers arrived at the scene, firefighters kept a safe distance and waited for Unitil gas company to arrive and assess the next steps. First responders remain on scene in case something happens, Brennan said, adding no injuries have been reported.

Brennan said Unitil was shutting down the gas line to the affected area as part of its efforts to mitigate the problem.

#TrafficAlert - US Route 1 is closed in both directions between Route 114 and Haigis Parkway due to a gas main leak. Please seek an alternate route and avoid the area. — Scarborough Police (@ScarboroughMePD) June 16, 2023

Update on Gas Leak: Until is still working to mitigate the gas leak on US Route 1 in the area of Scarborough Downs Rd. Route 1 remains closed between Oak Hill intersection and Haigis Parkway. — ScarboroughMaineFD (@ScarboroughFire) June 16, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.