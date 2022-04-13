Halted freight train blocks traffic in Portland

Great Portland Metro said service on Routes 2, 4, 9, and Husky Line are delayed, and residual delays may persist throughout the day.

PORTLAND, Maine — A stopped freight train blocked traffic Wednesday morning in the area of Woodford's Corner in Portland.

As of 9 a.m., a Portland police dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine vehicles were moving again after the train had been blocking traffic on Forest Avenue and Brighton Avenue. Both roads go through Woodford's Corner.

The dispatcher said the train also blocked multiple other intersections in the area but was unable to specify which intersections.

The train had broken down and needed to be fixed, according to the dispatcher. This was also confirmed by a brief note issued by the Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach Transit line.

"A freight train has broken down between Saco and Portland causing major delays. ZOOM is currently behind schedule due to traffic. We will keep you notified as the situation improves," the BSOOB Transit message stated.

NEWS CENTER Maine's director of marketing said she was stuck in the traffic jam for about 40 minutes.

