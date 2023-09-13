x
iPhone alerts emergency crews to crash in Standish

An SUV was found off the road on its side, with one person trapped inside the vehicle, according to Standish Fire-EMS.
STANDISH, Maine — A notification from an iPhone alerted Standish Fire-EMS to a crash Tuesday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of 163 Fort Hill Rd., Standish Fire-EMS said in a Facebook post.

An SUV was found off the road on its side, with one person trapped inside the vehicle, officials said. The occupant was removed from the vehicle by first responders and taken to Maine Medical Center for evaluation and further care.

The road was shut down for a short time Tuesday night while officials responded to the scene.

Standish Fire-EMS said the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office also responded.

