Southbound section of I-95 remains closed after icy roads contribute to multiple crashes

Traffic is being rerouted to leave the highway at Exit 167 while crews clear the highway.

MAINE, USA — The southbound lanes of Interstate 95, near mile markers 162-172, are closed after icy roads caused several people to crash near Dixmont, Etna, and Plymouth around 9 a.m.

As of noon, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss said that stretch of highway would remain closed for four to six more hours.

Moss said state police responded to multiple calls of crashes involving both cars and tractor-trailers. Moss said several people have been injured, but nothing appears to be life-threatening at this time.

