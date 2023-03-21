South Bristol man dies in single-vehicle crash

An off-duty firefighter reportedly discovered and reported the crash Monday night on Route 129.

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A man died after a single-vehicle crash in South Bristol Monday night.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Route 129, located just south of Wood Duck Lane, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

An initial investigation revealed a red 2007 Saturn was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the southbound shoulder, deputies said.

It was determined 64-year-old Kenneth Chasse of South Bristol died as a result of the crash, according to the release. Chasse was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

South Bristol Fire, Central Lincoln County Ambulance, Bristol Fire, and Damariscotta Fire assisted at the scene, according to the release.