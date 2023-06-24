Smithfield man killed in crash in Norridgewock

Officials said Gerald Perri, 54, veered off the road and crashed into a parked car on Mechanic Street.

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — A Smithfield man was killed in a single-car crash in Norridgewock early Saturday morning.

Gerald Perri, 54, was driving north on Mechanic St. at approximately 3:14 a.m. when he veered off to the side of the right side of the road and crashed into a parked car in someone’s driveway, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a news release.

Michell said Perri was ejected from his car and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. Per the news release, speed may have contributed. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt.