Six-vehicle crash closes Route 1 southbound in Brunswick, critically injures one

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A six-vehicle crash that closed Route 1 southbound in Brunswick Wednesday morning injured three people, one of them critically.

Just after 9 a.m., one driver apparently stopped quickly, perhaps due to a distraction, causing what Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart described as "a chain reaction" crash involving six vehicles, one of them a commercial box truck.

Shortly before 10:45 a.m., Brunswick police and fire and Maine State Police troopers remained at the scene, where one vehicle was still lodged atop another. Topsham and West Bath firefighters assisted.

The crash took place between the Topsham Connector and Maine Street.

Two people were taken to Maine Medical Center by ambulance and one by LifeFlight of Maine.

Stewart said the road would remain closed for several hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

