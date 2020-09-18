Sheriff's office investigating crash in Freedom that killed Maine woman, injured 2 others

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at an intersection in Freedom known as Hutchins Corner.

FREEDOM, Maine — Dawna Kent, 48, of Manchester died Thursday after failing to yield the right of way, according to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Kent was driving on Greeley Road while approaching the intersection of North Palermo Road and Albion Road. The intersection is also known as Hutchins Corner. According to the sheriff's office, she failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of Greeley Road and crossed into the path of a truck driven by Ruben Schofield, 45, of Thorndike.

According to the sheriff's office, the front end of the truck Schofield was driving struck the driver's side of Kent's car.

Schofield was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

Kent's passenger, Michael Curran, 44, of Fairfield, was transported to Inland Hospital in Waterville with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.