One beagle still missing after turnpike crash in Ogunquit

Seven hunting dogs went missing in the area of Berwick Road and Captain Thomas Road after a crash in Ogunquit. Six have been located, and one remains missing.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department announced on Facebook around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday that hunting beagles went missing following a crash on Interstate 95. A vehicle transporting the dogs was involved in the crash.

According to the Facebook post, seven beagles were missing in the area of Berwick Road and Captain Thomas Road in Ogunquit.

An updated post around 11:25 a.m. said six of the seven beagles were found. One still remains missing.

Several dogs were found on the beach and dunes. According to the update, three were found injured and were transported to local veterinary hospitals.

Police ask in the updated post for members of the public to keep an eye out for the missing beagle in the areas of Route 1 and around the beach.

If anyone locates the dog, police say to call 207-646-9361.

