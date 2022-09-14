10 beagles involved in Ogunquit crash, one still missing

Eight of the beagles were recovered, and one was found dead at the crash scene. One beagle named Whiskey is still missing.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department announced on Facebook around 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday that hunting beagles went missing following a crash on Interstate 95.

According to the Facebook post, the beagles were missing in the area of Berwick Road and Captain Thomas Road in Ogunquit, and several dogs were later found on the beach and dunes.

The Maine Department of Public Safety issued a news release around 3 p.m. on Wednesday detailing the turnpike crash.

According to the release, Maine State Police responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 14 northbound on Interstate 95 in Ogunquit.

Following an investigation, it was determined William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia, was operating a 2021 Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel and swerved into the middle lane, "swiping" a tractor-trailer, the release said.

The crash into the tractor-trailer caused Funkhouser's pickup truck to roll over several times, according to the release. Funkhouser's passenger, Jonah Hose, 23, also of Baker, West Virginia, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The release stated Hose suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Funkhouser, along with the operator of the tractor-trailer, was not injured in the crash.

Also in the pickup truck were 10 hunting beagles being transported in a steel cage in the bed of the truck, the release stated. Eight of the beagles were recovered, and one was found dead at the scene of the crash. One beagle named Whiskey is still missing.

A Facebook post by the Ogunquit Fire Department on Wednesday advised Mainers to "keep a close eye in the area between Berwick Road and Captain Thomas [Road]. That is the most likely area" where Whiskey may be missing. The post stated to call either the fire station or 911 if you locate the beagle.

One of the eight recovered beagles was found walking around the scene, while the remaining seven wandered their way to Route 1 in Ogunquit and Wells. Of the eight recovered dogs, one was taken to a local vet to be treated for injuries, according to the release.

"At this time, the dogs have been reunited with the driver of the pickup truck," the release stated.

The release stated lane three on the interstate was closed to traffic during the crash reconstruction. The lane has since reopened, and the crash remains under investigation.