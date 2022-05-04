Serious crash shuts down road in Westbrook

Spring Street was closed near Eisenhower Drive as crews responded to the scene.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A portion of Spring Street in Westbrook is closed to traffic due to a severe crash, according to police.

The Westbrook Police Department posted to its Facebook page around 5 p.m. on Tuesday to ask drivers to avoid the area of Spring Street near Eisenhower Drive.

Traffic was still being diverted in the area around 6:30 p.m.

According to a NEWS CENTER Maine crew on the scene, the accident appeared to include at least two vehicles. One car had its roof completely removed.

This story will be updated as we learn more.