Local first responders say they are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Merrow Road.

AUBURN, Maine — A road has closed as a result of a serious crash in Auburn Wednesday night.

Auburn Police and Fire Departments are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash located on Merrow Road, the Auburn Police Department said in a Facebook post.

As of 9:21 p.m., police said Merrow Road is closed between Minot Avenue and Fletcher Road.

No further information has been released at this time.

**TRAFFIC ALERT: The Auburn Police & Fire Departments are on the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Merrow Road.... Posted by Auburn (Maine) Police Department on Wednesday, June 14, 2023