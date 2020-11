The road remains closed, and traffic is being detoured by the Maine Department of Transportation through Route 1 in Baileyville and Route 192 in Wesley.

CRAWFORD, Maine — The Maine State Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 9 in Crawford around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

The road remains closed, and traffic is being detoured by the Maine Department of Transportation through Route 1 in Baileyville and Route 192 in Wesley.

This is an active scene and police say more details will follow. This is all the information being released at this time.