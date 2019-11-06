ELLSWORTH, Maine — Drivers in Ellsworth are being asked to avoid Route 1 on the Dedham side while the Ellsworth police and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responds to a car accident.

A serious accident has closed Route 1 in both directions in the area of McGowen's Hill as authorities work at the scene.

A detour has been set up around the accident.

Traffic from Brewer is being detoured to Route 46 in Holden to Bucksport.

Traffic from Ellsworth to Brewer is being detoured to Christian Ridge Road then onto the Bucksport Road.

No other details are available at this time.