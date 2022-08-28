Two seriously injured in car vs. motorcycle crash in Alfred

Police responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash on Route 202 in Alfred on Sunday evening.

ALFRED, Maine — Two people were seriously injured after a car vs. motorcycle crash that took place on Sunday evening in Alfred.

Police responded to the crash at 7 p.m. on Route 202 near the intersection of Gore Road, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

A 2011 Subaru Forester, operated by 26-year-old Deleah Brown of Waterboro, was turning into Shaker Pond Ice Cream when a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the vehicle while traveling in the opposite direction, the release said.

Both occupants of the motorcycle, driver, 54-year-old Carl Peaslee, and passenger, 52-year-old Deborah Turner, both of Farmington, New Hampshire, were thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

Brown was uninjured.

Turner was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland via ambulance. Peaslee was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford, then to Maine Medical Center by DHART (NH) helicopter.

Both motorcycle occupants are being treated for injuries at this time. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.