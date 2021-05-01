Separate incidents slow traffic on I-95 Tuesday morning

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Two separate incidents slowed traffic on Interstate-95 Tuesday morning, both northbound and southbound.

As of 9 a.m., Maine State Police said I-95 has reopened in both directions. Drivers are asked to drive carefully.

At mile 130 southbound, a crash involving a tractor-trailer reduced travel to one lane, according to Maine State Police.

At mile 119 northbound, a vehicle fire closed the interstate due to the vehicle having ammunition inside, according to Maine State Police.