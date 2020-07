A semi-truck full of asphalt rolled and spilled in Hamden at Rt. 202 and Colebrook Road. The road is closed in that area and clean up is expected to take 2 hours.

HAMPDEN, Maine — Route 202 in Hampden at Colebrook Road is quite messy at the moment.

The roadway in that area is blocked off.

Crews are working on getting the road cleared. They expect it will take two hours.

There were no injuries in the crash.

An investigation is underway as to why the truck tipped.