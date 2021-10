The crash happened in the area of 196 N High St. on Rt. 302 in Bridgton.

BRIDGTON, Maine — Route 302 in Bridgton is closed near 196 N High St. Thursday night due to a crash involving a Walmart truck, Cumberland County dispatch confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.

Dispatch said the call came in around 7:20 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. There is no word on injuries at this time.

NEWS CENTER Maine is heading to the scene to gather more information.

This story will be updated.