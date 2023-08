Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

NAPLES, Maine — A section of Route 302 in Naples closed Monday night due to a motor vehicle crash.

According to a Cumberland County Regional Communications Center spokesperson, Route 302 is closed between Harrison Road and Casco Road as of 9:16 p.m. due to a crash.

The section of Route 302 is expected to remain closed for an "extended period of time." Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

No further information regarding the crash is available at this time.

This story will be updated.