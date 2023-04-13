Section of Route 25 closes after tractor-trailer overturns

On 4/13/23 at 1:36 pm a tractor trailer hauling wood struck a guardrail and rolled over on Rt. 25 in Limington. Initial investigation shows the driver became distracted. He was not injured. Rt 25 is shut down from Boothby to Hardscrabble Rd. @MaineDOT1 is on scene assisting. pic.twitter.com/Yfgut87VCl