x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Section of Route 25 closes after tractor-trailer overturns

Route 25 is reportedly closed from Boothby Road to Hardscrabble Road.
Credit: Maine State Police

LIMINGTON, Maine — A section of Route 25 is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying wood rolled over Thursday afternoon in Limington. 

At approximately 1:36 p.m., the tractor-trailer struck a guardrail and rolled over, according to a tweet from Maine State Police. 

Police determined during an initial investigation the driver was distracted at the time of the incident.

The driver did not suffer injuries. 

Route 25 remains closed from Boothby Road to Hardscrabble Road. 

The Maine Department of Transportation is assisting at the scene, police said. 

    

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Two people injured Easter Sunday following head-on crash in Naples

Before You Leave, Check This Out