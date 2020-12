The section of road will be shut down until further notice, according to authorities. Traffic is being diverted.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Lewiston Rd (Rt. 100), in the area of Gloucester Hill Rd, New Gloucester, will be completely shut down to traffic until further notice, due to a tractor-trailer rollover, according to Cumberland County dispatch.

Traffic will be diverted down Morse Rd. on the Gray side of the crash, and will be diverted down Gloucester Hill Rd., just prior to the crash scene.

No word yet on any injuries in the crash.